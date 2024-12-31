Mexico: 31 corpses unearthed in mass graves in Chiapas

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

Authorities in the Mexican state of Chiapas discovered approximately 20 communal graves during a three-day operation. "As of today (Monday), we have uncovered a total of 25 clandestine graves, with 31 bodies recovered—29 male and 2 female," reported the state prosecutor, Jorge Luis Llaven.

Authorities also announced in a communiqué the arrest of a man who was found in possession of a rifle, a magazine, and a pickup truck. He could, they assured, be linked to "several forced disappearances."

The state government announced on Saturday the discovery of the first bodies in La Frailesca, a region where criminal cells fight for control of drug trafficking.

"Thanks to the help of the people, who consciously facilitated the operations, good results have been obtained, four detainees, weapons, vehicles, drugs and, unfortunately, 15 bodies so far in clandestine graves in two real estate properties," said then Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramirez. "In Chiapas the serene hours will return! Peace is everyone's task."

The last bodies were found this Monday: 12 men and two women buried near a municipal cemetery. The remains were taken to the Forensic Medical Service, where they will try to identify them and determine how long they have been dead.

Just a few days earlier, 12 bodies were found in a mass grave in the state of Jalisco, and another 12 in Chihuahua. The investigative platform ¿A dónde van los desaparecidos? (Where do the disappeared go?) reported that at least 5,696 graves have been found in Mexico from 2007 to October last year. An average of one per day.

Relatives of missing persons in the neighboring country to the south form search groups, using forensic techniques and tips from neighbors, to scour Mexican territory in search of their loved ones.

Some, grouped in the Plataforma Ciudadana de Fosas, even established their own map with mass graves found in each municipality, blaming the authorities for providing incomplete data and for letting "the search tasks fall on the families of the missing persons, even though by law it is up to the State to find them."