'Blood libel': Israel reveals the lies of Human Right Watch, which accused it of committing 'acts of genocide' in Gaza

19 de diciembre, 2024

Israel on Thursday described the report published by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization accusing the Jewish state of committing "acts of genocide" in the Gaza Strip as "blood libel." The organization, which perceives itself as a defender of human rights, claims that Israel prevents the adequate supply of water to Gazans.

Israel's Foreign Ministry claimed that HRW is again spreading its "blood libel" in order to promote its anti-Israeli agenda.

In addition, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), a unit of the Israeli Defense Ministry charged with overseeing civilian policy in the West Bank and facilitating logistical coordination between Israel and the Gaza Strip, maintained that the claim that the Jewish state uses water as a "weapon," as the HRW report states, "is an egregious lie."

In a statement, COGAT explained that "3 water lines FROM ISRAEL are active, supplying an average of 107 liters per person in northern Gaza, 34 liter per person in central Gaza, and 20 liters per person in southern Gaza. According to international standards, conflict zones require 15 liters of water per person daily. The amount of water supplied exceeds that."

The Israeli Defense Ministry unit further noted that "Israel facilitated hundreds of water infrastructure repairs, both in northern and southern Gaza. Israel also fixed water lines leading to Gaza on the Israeli side that were damaged by [the terrorist group] Hamas." COGAT remarked that even "some of these repairs were done under fire."

"Israel facilitated the repair of the Kela electricity line (also damaged by Hamas on October 7th), so the desalination plant in Khan Yunis can work at full capacity," COGAT added.

The Israeli agency further maintained that it coordinates "the refueling of water pumping facilities on a continued basis."

Likewise, COGAT noted that water also enters from Israel on humanitarian aid trucks.

"We operate in accordance with international law. Saying otherwise is just flagrant deceit," the statement concluded.

HRW 'is a major source of virulent hate propaganda targeting Israel'



In a statement issued following the release of the HRW report, professor Gerald Steinberg, director of NGO Monitor, an Israeli research institute that promotes democratic values and good governance, called the HRW accusation a "pseudo report" built on "innuendo, speculation and international legal fiction."

Steinberg added that the report ignored Hamas atrocities, and claimed that HRW "is a major source of virulent hate propaganda targeting Israel."