Israel responded forcefully to a report by Amnesty International that accuses the Jewish state of committing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted a harsh message on X directed at the group who claims to defend human rights. "The deplorable and fanatical organization Amnesty International has once again produced a fabricated report that is entirely false and based on lies," it said.

The Ministry added that "the genocidal massacre on October 7, 2023, was carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization against Israeli citizens. Since then, Israeli citizens have been subjected to daily attacks from seven different fronts."

"Israel is defending itself against these attacks acting fully in accordance with international law," it stressed.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry release, which included a photograph showing a room with a blood-stained floor, concluded with a message describing the image. "This photo of a child’s bedroom on October 7th, tells you everything you need to know about Amnesty’s report," it said.

The Israeli branch of Amnesty International said the report is 'not sufficiently substantiated'



The Israeli branch of Amnesty International rejected the global Amnesty International report, which accuses the Jewish state of committing "genocide" in its counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip against Palestinian terrorists following the Oct. 7 massacre committed by Hamas and other radical groups.

Amnesty International Israel said it does not accept the accusation based on available reports and information. It also called for a thorough investigation into whether the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did indeed commit "crimes" in Gaza and called for active international intervention to stop "the suffering caused by the war."

Amnesty International Israel, which is an independent organization, further clarified that it did not participate in the preparation of the global Amnesty International report nor did it endorse it, as, it remarked, it "does not accept the assertion that genocide has been proven to be taking place in the Gaza Strip, nor does it accept the operational calls."

Amnesty International Israel maintained that the organization's majority position is that the charge of "genocide" is unfounded.

While the Israeli branch of Amnesty International deplored the deaths and destruction caused by the war unleashed in the wake of Hamas' brutal terrorist massacre, it said that "our careful analysis does not find that the findings meets the definition of genocide, as carefully formulated in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide."

The Israeli organization further suggested that Amnesty International Global has not been able to prove a "specific intent" to totally or partially destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

As mentioned, Amnesty International Israel urged the international community to act to end the war, "to protect civilians on both sides, who have illegally become acceptable targets of aggression by all parties involved in the war."

However, the Israeli organization called on the government of the Jewish state, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to make more efforts to ensure the basic needs of the Palestinian civilian population are met. It also called for an investigation into reports of looting and theft in Gaza of trucks carrying humanitarian aid, as well as those related to the withholding of food by Palestinian terrorist organizations.