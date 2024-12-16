Israel intercepts cruise missile launched by Houthis from Yemen, five wounded

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

Israel intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorist group in Yemen, before reaching Israeli territory.

In the wake of the attack, warning sirens sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency and assistance service, said it had to treat five people who were lightly injured as they ran for shelter as the warning sirens sounded.

In addition, fragments of an interceptor rocket fell in the northern West Bank. No injuries were reported.

Israel is likely to launch a counteroffensive against the Houthis in the coming weeks, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Regular Houthi attacks seek to destabilize the region



The attack came a week after a series of offensives against three commercial ships and two U.S. Navy destroyers escorting them in the Gulf of Aden.

The Navy was able to thwart the Houthi attacks by shooting down four drones and one missile.

No injuries or damage were reported in the Yemeni terrorist group's offensives against the ships.

Last week, a drone launched by the Houthis struck a building in the central Israeli city of Yavne. No injuries were reported, but many properties were damaged.

Following the Oct. 7 massacre, the Houthis have carried out a large number of attacks against Israel, including killing one person in Tel Aviv, and against commercial and military ships in the Gulf of Aden and in the Red Sea.

On Sept. 29, Israeli forces carried out a massive attack against the Houthis in Yemen, especially against the port of Hodeidah, significantly damaging the infrastructure of the area controlled by the terrorist group in that country.