Russia helped Houthis attack ships in the Red Sea

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 25 de octubre, 2024

Russia helped the Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorist group in Yemen, to attack cargo and military ships in the Red Sea, according to a report published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, made on the basis of statements by a source familiar with the matter, the Russian regime provided the Houthis with access to its spy satellite and military satellite navigation systems. This support enables them to target various vessels in the Red Sea trade routes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and terrorist organizations, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the October 7 attack.

Terror in the Red Sea



The Houthis have conducted over 100 attacks in nearly a year, killing four sailors and sinking two ships, while one vessel and its crew are still being held since they were hijacked last November.

To counter these attacks, a coalition led by the United States and the UK has deployed warships to the area and conducted airstrikes on the positions of the Yemeni terrorist group.

Israel has also bombed Houthi targets in response to missile strikes carried out from Yemen by the Iranian-backed radicals.

Russian threat to the West



Russian President Vladimir Putin has been trying to cope with the political and economic isolation imposed on Russia by the West since his country invaded Ukraine in 2022.

A report published by Reuters revealed in September that Iran mediated in secret talks between Russia and the Houthis in order for Moscow to send advanced anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni radicals.

In June, Moscow threatened the West by supplying its enemies with long-range weapons in response to Ukraine's use of Western weapons to attack targets inside Russian territory.