Mexico: millions of pilgrims celebrate the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in her basilica

More than 8.5 million pilgrims gathered since last Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of the Basilica of Guadalupe to celebrate the feast of the patron saint of Mexico, according to the Government of Mexico City and the mayor's office of Gustavo A. Madero. The vigil began at 5 p.m. (local time) and the traditional mañanitas were sung at midnight.

Renowned artists sing to the 'Morenita' of Tepeyac

On the 493rd anniversary, several renowned artists sang to the Virgin, among them Rocío Banquells, Lucero Miján or Itatí Cantoral.

During the night several religious celebrations were held, such as the Mass and Rosario Concheros with construction workers and pilgrims participating and starting at 2 a.m. Despite the cold weather in the area, many of the pilgrims remained in the area, while thousands more continued to arrive.