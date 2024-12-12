Small plane crashes into several vehicles while attempting an emergency landing in Texas

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

A fixed-wing aircraft crashed into three cars stopped at an intersection in Texas Wednesday.

The twin-engine aircraft rapidly lost altitude while flying over a nearby airfield. According to ABC15, the plane is registered to MARC Inc., an oil and gas surveying company based in Mississippi.

While attempting to make an emergency landing on a highway, the plane crashed into three vehicles at the intersection of Zac Lentz Parkway and Mockingbird in the city of Victoria.

Five people were treated by emergency services. Three of them were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.