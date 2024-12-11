Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei blamed Israel and the United States for the recent fall of Bashar al-Asad in Syria following an offensive by jihadist rebel groups in that country.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, the leader of Iran's theocratic dictatorship stated, "What happened in Syria is the result of a joint U.S.-Zionist plan. The main actor, the primary conspirator and planner, the central command is in the United States and the Zionist regime."

According to Iran's supreme leader, the main backer of terrorist groups such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, among others, Tehran had warned Assad about threats from opponents of the Syrian regime, which, according to Khamenei, underestimated the enemy's capabilities.

Khamenei also targeted a neighboring country, though he did not specify which one. "A neighboring state of Syria has had an obvious role in what happened in Syria and continues to have a role," the Islamist leader said. He emphasized that the primary responsibility lies with the United States and Israel.

Khamenei also said that Iran has not weakened and that the "resistance" will spread throughout the Middle East.

The Iranian leader stated that "the United States will not see its position in Syria consolidated, but will be expelled from the region by the Resistance Front."

"The occupied areas of Syria will be liberated by the brave Syrian youth," Khamenei added, noting that he has no doubt that this will happen.

Cross-accusations in Iran



A source in Tehran told the British newspaper The Telegraph that the fall of Assad in Syria led to Iranian military commanders blaming each other for the failure on Syrian soil and the subsequent loss of Iranian influence in the region.

The British newspaper noted that some blame Ismail Qaani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, for Assad's fall. It was reported that he is being criticized for not taking responsibility, with some stating that "he did nothing" to prevent the collapse of Iranian interests.