South Korea: Former defense minister attempts suicide amid martial law political crisis

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

The former defense minister of South Korea, Kim Yong-hyun, attempted suicide while in detention after he allegedly supported the surprising brief declaration of martial law by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the head of the country's prison service.

According to various reports, Kim, who resigned from his former post last Thursday, was detained in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Sunday, days after he allegedly recommended the imposition of martial law.

He is the first political and military figure Yoon has detained over the move. Yoon now leads on uncertain ground as the opposition pressures him to resign or impeach him politically.

Shin Yong-hae, the commissioner general of South Korea's Prison Service, said the former minister tried to take his own life in the toilet before a formal arrest warrant was issued Tuesday night.

However, according to the official, a prison officer opened the bathroom door and Kim then gave up the suicide attempt.

Now, the former defense minister has been moved to an isolation room and has no health problems.

It is the latest development in South Korea's complex political plot following Yoon's unconstitutional martial law, which a televised speech on Dec. 3 night suddenly declared the measure accusing the main opposition party of sympathizing with hostile neighbor North Korea and "anti-state activities."

However, the move lasted only six hours and the president was forced to backtrack after the Assembly overturned the decree after dozens of the lawmakers fought their way through soldiers sent to block congressmen from entering the House.

For now, Yoon remains in office after surviving an impeachment vote on Saturday after lawmakers from the ruling People's Power Party walked out of parliament to boycott the vote.

However, party leader Han Dong-hoon publicly asserted that Yoon should step down, saying the conservative party favors an orderly transition of power.