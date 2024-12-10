Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Authorities uncovered a corruption ring involving the sale of judicial sentences and the granting of unauthorized permissions within the Brazilian legal system.

Six courts in the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Maranhão were implicated in the case.

Additionally, it was revealed that investigations have also been launched in the state of Bahia.

"A total of 16 magistrates and seven judges were suspended from their functions throughout Brazil. In addition to magistrates, the investigations involved lawyers and lobbyists who acted as intermediaries between the parties to the criminal scheme," reported Infobae, which has been following developments in the case.

According to the information, the case is under investigation for crimes including bribery, money laundering, procedural fraud, extortion, falsification of public documents, embezzlement, abuse of power, and involvement in a criminal organization.

This week, an operation dismantled a bribery scheme involving Federal Traffic Police employees from Paraná, targeting illicit gains across the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina, and Rio Grande do Sul.

"We are seeing allegations of sales of sentences involving even higher courts in Brasília. We know it is a problem in the Brazilian judiciary, but now the facts are really scandalous," Bruno Brandão, executive director of Transparency International in Brazil, explained to Infobae.

Amid the scandal, there has been no political will to investigate the matter. However, Congressman Alfredo Gaspar (of the ruling Union Brazil party) has proposed the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the cases.

However, that was over a month ago, and he is still gathering signatures to move the initiative forward. So far, only 108 deputies have supported the petition, well short of the 171 signatures required to activate the commission.

Moreover, Infobae explained that the corruption issue extends beyond Parliament. It noted that, on the one hand, organized crime now uses international financial routes, choosing hard-to-trace locations like Dubai, Hong Kong, or even cryptocurrencies for money laundering. On the other hand, it increasingly infiltrates Brazil's legitimate economy through the corruption of politics and institutions.

The situation comes at the same time Brazil's Supreme Court overturned the decisions of a regional court that had upheld the corruption conviction of Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the Odebrecht construction company, for his involvement in the "Lava Jato" operation, the largest corruption scandal in the country's history, which occurred 10 years ago.