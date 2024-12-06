Israel asks Elon Musk to help free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de diciembre, 2024

Israeli President Isaac Herzog communicated with businessman Elon Musk, who will be in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Donald Trump administration, which will take office on Jan. 20. Herzog asked him to collaborate in negotiations to reach an agreement to free the hostages still being held by the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip, British newspaper The Financial Times reported Friday.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the conversation between the two focused, among other things, on efforts to keep the hostage issue on the public agenda, as Musk is also the CEO of the social network X.

It should be noted that Hamas is holding 101 hostages, some of whom are also U.S. citizens.

Musk has met with several senior Israeli figures, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, since the war broke out in Gaza following the Oct. 7 massacre.

Trump's threat to Hamas



The conversation came days after Trump threatened to unleash "hell" in the region if Hamas does not release the hostages by Jan. 20, just the day he will become the 47th president of the United States.

Trump said the Biden administration was not doing enough to free American hostages in the Gaza Strip, of whom there are at least seven.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!" the president-elect began on his social network account Truth Social.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," he added.