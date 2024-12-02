Russia and Syria launch massive airstrikes after jihadists seize Aleppo

People check the damage at the site of an attack on rebels in the city of IdlibMuhammad Haj Kadour / AFP

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 1 de diciembre, 2024

This Sunday, Russian and Syrian warplanes launched heavy airstrikes on areas of northwestern Syria controlled by jihadist rebels, aimed at slowing the advance of anti-government forces. These bombings come against a backdrop of increasing pressure on the regime of Bashar al-Assad after the rebels managed to take Aleppo, one of the country's most important cities.

According to local rescue teams and Russian state news agency TASS, the airstrikes were mainly concentrated in Idlib. In this key rebel-held city, where at least eight civilians, including two children, were killed and more than 60 wounded.

Meanwhile, the rebel military command confirmed that its forces also attacked government positions in northern Hama, another major population center in the west of the country.

A significant shift in the conflict

The rebel takeover of much of Aleppo marks one of the most significant shifts in the balance of power in Syria since the start of the conflict. Aleppo had been a key stronghold for forces loyal to the Assad regime, and its fall represents both a symbolic and strategic blow to the government, which has relied on military support from Russia and Iran to stay in power since 2015.

The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, expressed concern about the serious consequences of these rebel advances, warning that they could endanger the lives of many civilians and have a negative impact on peace and security in the region and even internationally. Pedersen also mentioned that the main rebel group behind the offensive, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.N. Security Council.

Geopolitical context

The rebel offensive and the weakening of the Assad regime come at a crucial time. With increasing pressure on Russia and Iran and political uncertainty surrounding the second term of President-elect Donald Trump, who previously took a tough stance against Iran and Syria, the situation in Syria is further complicated.

Russia, which maintains strategic bases in Syria and supports the Assad regime, has stepped up its airstrikes. For its part, Iran continues to send allied forces and militias to support the regime's fight. However, both countries face serious challenges, with Russia engaged in its war in Ukraine and pro-Iranian militias suffering losses due to recent Israeli attacks in the region.