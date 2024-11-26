Milei will prohibit prisoners from requesting a change of prison on the grounds of gender change: "That stupidity will end"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

Argentina's president, Javier Milei, announced Tuesday that prisoners will be banned from requesting prison transfers based on gender identity. The measure responds to the controversy generated by the habeas corpus filed by Ariel "Guille" Cantero, leader of the drug gang "Los Monos", who argued that he identified himself as a woman in order to benefit from more flexible prison conditions.

Accompanied by the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, Milei assured that his Administration will not allow prisoners to use this type of argument to evade the penitentiary conditions established. "With us this stupidity is over," emphasized the president, in a forceful speech during the ceremony of Delivery of Sabers and Dispatches of the Armed Forces. "We are going to prohibit it. Criminals will not be able to request a change of prison under the umbrella of gender identity," he added.

The president also pointed out that situations like these only occur "in a country whose values have been profoundly upended."

A strategy under scrutiny

Milei used the case of Cantero as an example, who is serving a 113-year sentence for multiple crimes and could face an additional 25 years. According to the president, the drug lord's request seeks to obtain unwarranted benefits, such as "receiving visits from men" or access to more favorable conditions in women's prisons.

In addition, he warned that there are other similar cases, where convicts try to take advantage of the rules by invoking gender changes to improve their prison conditions.

Call to the provinces and support to the forces

Milei urged provincial governments to adopt the same measure in their penitentiary systems, assuring that those who do not do so will be rewarding criminals. "Those who do not adhere the only thing they will be doing is rewarding the creativity of criminals and disrespecting the victims of crime," he said.

In his speech, he reiterated his support for the Armed and Security Forces, highlighting their commitment to three fundamental pillars: punishing crime, guaranteeing public order and protecting victims.

"Public order is sacred, the street belongs to everyone, it cannot be hijacked by a handful of misfits," he said.

"Common sense"

After the announcement, presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, summarized the measure on his X account: "Common sense. The end." The message reflects the Milei administration's approach to security, where priority is given to punishing crime and strengthening the role of law enforcement.