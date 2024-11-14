Mexico: military man arrested for beheading of Mayor Alejandro Arcos

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero (Mexico) reported that a man was arrested for the beheading of the mayor of the city of Chilpancingo, Alejandro Arcos. The murder of the local authority occurred only six days after taking office.

The accused was identified as Germán Reyes Reyes.

"In coordination with the Mexican Army and National Guard, an arrest warrant was served against Germán 'N' for the crime of aggravated homicide against Alejandro 'N' for the events that occurred on October 6, 2024, in this entity,” the prosecutor's office said in a brief statement.

According to local media, Germán Reyes Reyes is a military man and was appointed by Arcos as secretary of security in the Mexican municipality.

"Germán Reyes Reyes was arrested last Tuesday at the facilities of the municipal Public Security Secretariat to comply with an arrest warrant against him," explained Mexican daily El Universal.

Meanwhile, the man denies the accusations and maintains that he was arrested for political reasons. Another hearing will be held next Monday to determine whether he will be bound over for trial.

The mayor of the city of Chilpancingo was murdered on October 6. A photo of the crime scene, posted on social networks shows that Arcos, 43, was decapitated and his head abandoned on the roof of a vehicle.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), to which the official belonged, denounced the "cowardly crime" and called for justice. "Enough of violence and impunity! The people of Guerrero do not deserve to live in fear," said the PRI in X.