Iran executes 11 people in one day and sentences a well-known Kurdish activist to death

Protest in New York against executions in Iran. Kena Betancur / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

The Iranian regime executed at least 11 people, including one woman, in a single day.

The prisoners, who were incarcerated in various cities across the country, were executed on Nov. 10 after being charged with drug trafficking and murder-related offenses.

The organization Iran Human Rights Monitor noted that Saman Karimi (25), who had been arrested in 2022 on charges of premeditated murder, was executed in Yasuj prison.

In Tabriz prison, Mahrokh Khani, a 35-year-old woman, and Kazem Babei, a 45-year-old man, were executed on charges related to drug trafficking. Khani spent four years in prison and Babei two years and seven months. Both were executed the same morning.

On the same day, Mohammad Nabi Papalzehi, a 28-year-old Afghan national who had been convicted in 2022 on drug-related charges, was executed in Zahedan.

Seven other inmates were executed on the same day in Gorgan, Zahedan, Rasht, Nishapur and Karaj prisons, the Iranian organization reported.

Executions in Iran, a tool of repression



Various human rights organizations have been claiming that the regime, which has made Iran one of the countries with the highest number of executions in the world, uses the death penalty as a tool of repression and that the judicial system offers no guarantees.

According to a report by Amnesty International, 853 people were executed in Iran in 2023, compared to 576 the previous year, a significant increase of 48%.

Iran sentences Kurdish activist Varishe Moradi to death

Women's rights activist Varishe Moradi was recently sentenced to death in Iran for "armed rebellion against the state." The woman was arrested in August 2023.

The announcement was made on X by Nobel peace laureate Narges Mohammadi, who is imprisoned in Iran, so her social media accounts are managed by her family.

The account also reported that Moradi went on a 20-day hunger strike to protest against the death sentences imposed on various human rights activists.