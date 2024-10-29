The Iranian dictatorship executes Jamshid Sharmahd, an opponent who lived in the U.S.

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 29 de octubre, 2024

Iran executed Jamshid Sharmahd (69) on terrorism charges. The Iranian-German journalist was living in the United States, where he led a small organization opposed to the ayatollahs' regime, called Tondar, which is composed of exiled Iranians living in California.

Sharmahd, who had been imprisoned in Iran since 2020 after being kidnapped by Iranian agents in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, had denied the accusations, and his family had claimed that he was only the spokesman for the organization.

In fact, Sharmahd's daughter Gazelle had repeatedly claimed that her father was facing a sham trial because of his criticism toward the Islamist regime.

The Iranian dictatorship's accusations against Sharmahd



The Iranian regime accused Sharmahd of being involved in an explosion at a mosque in the city of Shiraz in 2008, which killed 14 people and injured 200.

Additionally, the Islamist authorities claimed that the journalist had planned other attacks under the orders of Israel and the United States, and that he had leaked confidential information about the Revolutionary Guard's missile installations to the press.

In 2022, the Islamic dictatorship sentenced the journalist to death for “corruption on Earth,” sparking global outrage.

The United States and Germany condemned the Iranian dictatorship



The United States condemned the execution, claiming that Sarhmahd had not received a fair trial.

Vedant Patel, chief deputy spokesman for the U.S. State Department said the journalist was subjected to a "procedure that has been widely criticized as a sham trial."

Germany expelled two Iranian diplomats as protest for the execution.

Annalena Baerbock, the European country's foreign minister, condemned the "murder" and described the Iranian government as an "inhuman regime" that "uses death as a weapon." She warned that there will be "serious consequences.”