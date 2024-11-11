Karim Khan, ICC chief prosecutor, faces external investigation for alleged sexual misconduct

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de noviembre, 2024

This Monday, the governing body of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced an external investigation into chief prosecutor Karim Khan, after allegations emerged of sexual misconduct toward a member of his office.

British and US media have singled out the prosecutor for alleged sexual harassment towards a young female member of his team. The accusation is based on the testimony of a third party, who claims to have heard the alleged victim recount the incidents and filed the complaint with the Independent Oversight Mechanism (IOM).

Paivi Kaukoranta, chair of the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), explained that the decision was made to commission an independent investigation to ensure the impartiality and transparency of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Khan expressed regret over the situation and categorically denied the allegations. "It was with deep sadness that I understood reports of misconduct were to be aired publicly in relation to me," he said in a message sent to AFP, reiterating his commitment to continue with his responsibilities as the investigation progresses.

Khan has been at the center of media attention due to his recent requests for arrest warrants against international leaders. In May, Khan raised eyebrows by requesting arrests for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three senior Hamas leaders. The ICC has yet to issue a ruling on these warrants, reflecting the complex judicial and political landscape surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Previously, Khan had also pushed for an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, which led to Russia issuing similar warrants against the ICC prosecutor, escalating international tension.

A history of controversial decisions

Khan has also been involved in other high-profile cases, such as the defense of former Liberian President Charles Taylor, accused of war crimes, and Kenyan President William Ruto, who faced charges of crimes against humanity, although the trial was dismissed. He also represented Seif al-Islam, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, before the ICC, and succeeded in getting the court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.