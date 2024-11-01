Spain: storm leaves more than 200 dead in the east of the country

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

Spain's emergency services raised to more than 200 the death toll in the eastern part of the country, as a consequence of the abundant flooding that storm Dana has left in its wake. Authorities have not ruled out the likelyhood that more bodies will be found in the coming hours.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense ordered the deployment of 1,700 troops from different units of the Armed Forces to collaborate with local and regional services in the search and rescue of victims.

Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense, said that, if necessary, she will put on the ground the 120,000 soldiers that make up the Armed Forces: "There will be all the means that are necessary, for as long as necessary."

Accompanied by the president of the Valencian Community (the most affected region), Carlos Mazón, and other leaders, the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, he conveyed his condolences and asked residents of other areas likely to be affected in the coming hours to extend caution and obey the messages and communiqués transmitted by the emergency services and official channels.

The weather forecast warns of the advance of Dana, which moves to other areas of the country -such as the regions of the Balearic Islands, Aragon and Andalusia-, where it will leave abundant rainfall and flooding.

Apart from human losses and injuries, Dana has left substantial material damage on the ground and in infrastructures.