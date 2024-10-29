Bill Burns served under four of the last five presidencies/ Saul Loeb .AFP

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) resumed talks for a cease-fire and hostage deal in the Gaza Strip. Director Bill Burns met in Doha with his Israeli and Qatari counterparts to discuss the release of eight hostages by Hamas in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, as well as a 28-day pause in fighting.

As reported by Axios, negotiations have been stalled for two months and the proximity of the presidential elections, knowing that the Biden administration will not continue whatever the outcome, does not favor fluidity in communication between the parties.

Burns' meeting was with the Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and the director of the Mossad, David Barnea.

According to the aforementioned media outlet, the three discussed a plan that includes the following conditions: "A four-week pause in the fighting in Gaza, the release of approximately 8 women of all ages or men over 50 who are being held by Hamas and the release of several dozen Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails."

In turn, the office of Benjamin Netanyahu noted that the parties discussed "a new unified framework that integrates previous proposals and also takes into account major issues and recent developments in the region."

As for Hamas, they are expected to adapt their negotiating strategy in line with the next U.S. president, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Their main demand is the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, something that seems unlikely in the near future.

"Israel agrees to a temporary pause, but Hamas wants a pause that opens a process leading to irreversible Israeli measures. If neither side softens its position, there will be no agreement," a senior Israeli official told Axios.

The CIA director is also expected to travel to Egypt to discuss the attempted deal with Egypt's new intelligence chief, Hassan Rashad.

Burns has an extensive diplomatic career that has seen him hold relevant posts during the presidential terms of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obamaand Joe Biden.