Political violence in Mexico claims another victim: Second mayor assassinated in less than 10 days

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de octubre, 2024

Román Ruíz Bohórquez, mayor of the municipality of Candelaria Loxicha in southern Mexico, was murdered Tuesday by unidentified attackers, raising alarms about growing political violence in the country. The crime comes just 10 days after another assassination in the region, underscoring a disturbing trend of attacks against public officials in southern Mexico.

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, confirmed the murder through his social media and assured that the state Attorney General's Office is already investigating the case, promising that authorities will do everything possible to prevent this crime from going unpunished. "We regret this fact and send our deepest condolences to his relatives," he expressed.

Context of political violence in Mexico

The murder of Ruíz Bohórquez is not an isolated incident. Last October 6, Alejandro Arcos, mayor of Chilpancingo, in the neighboring state of Guerrero, was brutally assassinated. Both homicides highlight an alarming pattern in southern Mexico, where violence against political figures is on the rise.

Such violence has been especially visible since the June 2023 elections, which were the most violent in the country's recent history. More than 30 candidates were murdered during the electoral process, according to civil organizations, although the government has only recognized 12 cases. These murders have generated an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty for both politicians and the population.

Reactions and consequences

Ruíz Bohórquez, in addition to being mayor, was a professor at the Autonomous Communal University of Oaxaca. The institution that deeply regretted his death in a statement: "The community that today is in communal mourning. May your path be blessed, dear teacher, you shared with us not only the vision of a more dignified common life for all, but you accompanied us with clarity and guidance to continue with this project," the university said.

The Mexican government has been criticized for failing to guarantee security in regions affected by political violence. This new murder increases pressure on authorities to implement more effective measures in states such as Oaxaca and Guerrero, where clashes between criminal groups, local authorities and communities are frequent.

Broader implications

Political violence in Mexico reflects several underlying tensions, such as the influence of drug cartels and disputes over political control in vulnerable areas. Such killings not only affect local communities but also call into question stability and security in the country as a whole, as violence continues to affect the Mexican political landscape.