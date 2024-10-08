A year of mourning: tributes around the world recall the cruelty of Hamas' attacks on Israel

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

One year after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, numerous tributes have been held in different cities around the world to honor the victims and demand the release of the hostages still held by the terrorist group. These commemorations, which have included vigils, marches and moments of silence, reflect both the pain and the urgency for justice and peace in the ongoing conflict.

Commemorations in Israel

In Israel, the anniversary was marked with solemn ceremonies and a sense of deep sadness. President Isaac Herzog started the tributes with a minute of silence at 6:29 a.m., the exact moment the Hamas attack began on Oct. 7, 2023. At Kibbutz Reim, site of the Nova festival where more than 370 people were killed, relatives of the victims gathered to pay tribute in an act charged with grief and remembrance. Kibbutz Beeri, scene of another massacre during the attack, was the site of a rally in which those present demanded the return of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, while in Tel Aviv, a mass march with relatives of the hostages called for a ceasefire and the immediate release of the hostages.

Global solidarity

The impact of the anniversary was also felt in various countries worldwide. In London, thousands of people gathered in Hyde Park waving Israeli flags and carrying banners demanding the release of the hostages. During the event, a giant screen projected photographs of the Oct. 7 victims as attendees lit candles in their honor, transforming the protest into a symbolic vigil.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also joined the tribute through a statement in which he underlined his government's commitment to support the Jewish community: "One year on from these horrific attacks, we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country."

In Paris, a vigil was also held in honor of the victims of the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on his X account, "The pain is still present, as intense as it was a year ago. The pain of the Israeli people is ours." These words come days after Macron advocated stopping arms shipments to Israel in the context of the war in Gaza, which generated varied reactions in the country.

Berlin was also the scene of a pro-Israeli demonstration, where some 500 people gathered to show their support. In Geneva, Switzerland, around 300 people gathered in front of the United Nations offices, demanding the release of the hostages and an end to violence in the region.

United States and political support

In the United States, former President Donald Trump met with members of the Orthodox Jewish community in New York and visited the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, an influential figure in Orthodox Judaism. Trump used the occasion to once again show his support for Israel and his wish for the hostages to be released soon.

Meanwhile in Washington, a vigil was held in front of the White House, where they demanded the release of the hostages. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued separate statements commemorating the first anniversary of the attack, reaffirming U.S. support for Israel but calling for a ceasefire.

Context and significance

This first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel is a painful reminder of the lives lost and the aftermath that still lingers. The tributes, in addition to honoring the victims, have been a platform to demand justice and the release of hostages still in captivity. Globally, the pro-Israeli demonstrations reflect the international impact of the conflict and the continued solidarity with Israel in its fight against terrorism.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, far from being resolved, continues to generate political and social divisions around the world, while keeping millions of people in a situation of uncertainty.