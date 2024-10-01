Claudia Sheinbaum takes office as president of Mexico, continuing the left's run in power

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Everything is ready for socialist Claudia Sheinbaum to serve as the president of Mexico, becoming the first woman to achieve the executive office. The inauguration will take place in San Lazaro. The event is attended by presidents and representatives from 105 countries. The ceremony concludes the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The session of the General Congress began with a quorum of 466 deputies and senators.

Sheinbaum's inauguration comes amidst criticism of the security protocol, which according to some parties such as the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is an exaggerated deployment and is intended to repress demonstrations against the judicial reform perpetrated by Sheinbaum's predecessor, fellow socialist Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Local media outlets such as El Universal reported that, since 4 a.m., the judiciary workers have been protesting in the vicinity of the legislative precinct.

Meanwhile, former President Felipe Calderón asked Claudia Sheinbaum to be a true head of state and not to govern only for a sector of the country.

Claudia Sheinbaum is clear about her ideological position. Since she was young, her career has been marked by the left and her arrival to power only furthers the socialist project initiated by AMLO, which was recently deepened with his controversial judicial reform.

"Her trajectory has been marked by her proximity to López Obrador, and today she seeks to give continuity to the project that began six years ago, the self-proclaimed Fourth Transformation," highlighted El Universal.

Sheinbaum already gave a taste of what her government will be like when she decided not to invite the Spanish King Felipe VI to her inauguration because she, like AMLO, considered that the monarch should ask Mexico for forgiveness for the conquest of America.

The exclusion of the Spanish head of state is even more striking given that the list of guests included Russian President Vladimir Putin (despite the international arrest warrant against him), Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua was also invited.

To justify their invitations, Sheinbaum first pointed out that all the leaders of the countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations had been invited. However, she was forced to rectify and acknowledge that Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa and Bolivian President Dina Boluarte had been excluded.