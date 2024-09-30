Israeli forces raid Lebanon in operation against Hezbollah

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

The U.S. State Department reported that Israel was conducting "limited" ground operations in southern Lebanon against Hezbollah. Shortly before the incursion was confirmed, artillery shelling had been reported against border areas.

The Lebanese military maintained that it had repositioned its troops in the south, per AFP. As reported by The Times of Israel, local military forces had withdrawn from the south by at least three miles.

AFP also reported that the villages are opposite Israeli towns that were declared a "closed military zone" by the Israeli military hours after Israel's defense minister hinted that ground operations could be carried out against the terror group.

This is a developing story.