Germany: Syrian immigrant injures more than 30 people with machete, sets several fires in Essen

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 29 de septiembre, 2024

Authorities in Essen, Germany, reported that a man was arrested after injuring at least 30 people with a machete, setting fire to two houses and crashing a van into two businesses.

"Fires broke out in two apartment buildings in Essen-Altenessen on Saturday afternoon. A delivery truck also crashed into two stores in Essen-Katernberg. Police were able to arrest a suspect near the crime scene. 30 people were injured," the city's police reported.

Videos of the subject were posted on social media and media outlets, such as The Jerusalem Post, indicated that the images "appeared to show the man wearing a Palestinian flag and Keffiyeh-patterned headband."

Police explained that they have indications that the 41-year-old man's motive was that his wife had left him. To commit the crimes he used bladed weapons and specifically drove to apartments and stores in Essen, where people who supported his wife lived.

However, authorities explained that the case remains under investigation. The criminal police have taken over the case and are examining the connections between the crimes. The specific motive of the detainee is also under investigation.

"Essen firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued the residents. Numerous people are still receiving inpatient treatment in various hospitals," the police highlighted.