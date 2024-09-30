Israel strikes targets in Yemen after Houthi missile strike

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 30 de septiembre, 2024

The Israeli Air Force launched several airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday, after the terrorist group launched several missiles and drones against Israeli territory following confirmation of the death of Hassan Nasrallah, a former Hezbollah leader.

These Israeli strikes are the second attacks carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Yemen. Since October 7, the Houthis have been launching long-range rockets and drones from their territories against Israel, especially against the coastal city of Eilat, in the south of the country and with access to the Red Sea, shared with Yemen.

"For the past year, the Houthis have been operating under Iranian direction and funding, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability and disrupt global freedom of navigation," the IDF said in a statement distributed along with some images of the operation.

The attack was much more intensive and extensive than the previous one, which took place in July. Among others, Israeli fighters hit the port of Hodeida, on Yemen's west coast. According to intelligence sources, the Houthis have military infrastructure in that port.

After the Israeli attack, the leadership of the terrorist group assured that despite the major attack, they will persist in their military objectives against Israel. On the Israeli side, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant oversaw the airstrikes against the Houthis.

"Our message is clear: for us, no place is too far away," Gallant sentenced via social networks, referring to the more than 1,800-kilometer distance separating Israeli air bases from the targets hit in Yemen. To carry out these strikes, Israel deployed, in addition to its fighters, several aircraft for in-flight refueling.

IDF eliminates Hamas leader in Lebanon

This Monday, the IDF also announced that its airstrikes against southern Lebanon have killed what it considered to be the Hamas leader in the country. According to the military, Fatah Sharif was reportedly killed near the city of Tyre.

Shariff was the leader of Palestinian school teachers trained and certified by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). After the October 7 attacks, Fatah was removed from his post at the UN agency for his comments in favor of massacres in southern Israel, but just three months later he returned to his job at the organization.

He maintained duties for the agency despite his affiliation with the Hamas terrorist group, which has declared him a martyr in official communications after his death was confirmed.