20 years after the Indian Ocean tsunami: The phenomenon that devastated 14 countries in 10 minutes

On December 26, 2004, the force of nature caused one of the biggest disasters in history. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 9.1 magnitude earthquake originated on the seabed off the west coast of Indonesia, close to the island of Sumatra. It was triggered by a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that devastated everything in its path, affecting a total of 14 countries and leaving more than 220,000 people dead and tens of thousands injured and missing.

The tsunami-generated waves, towering over 100 feet (30 meters), traveled at an astonishing speed of 500 miles per hour (800 km/h), reaching the east coast of Africa in under 10 minutes. Despite the 3,800-mile (6,150-kilometer) distance between the earthquake's origin and Somalia—the first African country to be impacted—the waves arrived almost instantly.

Apart from its lethality, the tsunami caused millions of dollars in damage to infrastructures in the 13 countries where it struck. Sri Lanka, India and Thailand were the most affected, after Indonesia.

Authorities estimated that more than half of the deaths (about 130,000 confirmed) occurred in Indonesia, while in Sri Lanka about 35,000 people lost their lives. India, Thailand, Somalia, Myanmar, Maldives, Malaysia, Tanzania, Seychelles, Bangladesh, South Africa, Yemen and Kenya also recorded fatalities as a result of the tsunami.

Origin and path of the tsunamiWikimedia Commons.

The international community and numerous non-governmental organizations quickly activated their protocols to send aid of all kinds - medical supplies, emergency services personnel and volunteers, food, water, clothing and more - to the affected countries, mainly Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

The earthquake and subsequent tsunami caused the warning systems for natural disasters to evolve and improve, with the aim of avoiding high death tolls and damage to buildings.

Ceremonies to remember the victims

Two decades have passed, and, as each year, the affected countries hold ceremonies to honor those who lost their lives. These ceremonies reflect a variety of religious traditions, as the tsunami impacted people of many faiths, including Muslims, Catholics, Hindus, and others.

The earthquake and subsequent tsunami in the Indian Ocean were brought to the big screen by Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona. His film "The Impossible" (2012) vividly portrays the catastrophe, starring Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, and Tom Holland.