Chilling details of the final moments of the six Israeli hostages killed by Hamas are revealed

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

New details were recently revealed about the final moments of the six Israeli hostages killed in late August by the Hamas terrorist group in a tunnel in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel's Channel 13 reported that Hersch Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi and Carmel Gat were found together and that according to forensic findings, attempted to defend and protect each other until they were finally killed at point-blank range by Hamas terrorists within 48 to 72 hours of being found by Israeli forces.

According to the investigation, the four men, Hersch, Ori, Alex and Almog, attempted to protect the women, Eden and Carmel.

In addition, Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), told some of the murdered hostages' loved ones about the last moments of their lives.

According to what some relatives revealed told Channel 12, several hostages even fought back against the terrorists and tried to defend themselves until the end, which could explain the forensic findings, according to which the men tried to protect the women.

Regarding the conditions in which they were found, Fernanda Kobelinksy, Israel correspondent for the Argentine news site Infobae, reported that Hagari commented that the tunnel where the hostages were held was very small, narrow and low, so they could not stand fully upright and it was difficult for them to breathe.

Kobelinsky added that the hostages had almost no food, so they suffered significant weight loss.

In addition, notebooks with notes were found and given to their families.

Except for Carmel Gat, who was abducted from her parents' home on Kibbutz Be'eri, the other five were abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im during the Oct. 7 massacre.

Is Israel modifying its strategy in an attempt to rescue the hostages?



It was recently reported that Israeli security forces believe that Hamas has installed a network of observers and cameras both above and below ground in order to alert on the proximity of IDF troops to areas where hostages are being held, prompting some critical voices to say that rescue operations could endanger the Israelis being held in Gaza, which is why they are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian sources said that Hamas is moving live hostages from one hideout to another, both on the surface and in tunnels, to avoid being located by the IDF, so Israeli forces have been forced to modify their strategy to prevent the hostages from being killed.

Senior army commanders quoted by Channel 13 indicated that "any expansion of the military operation in the Gaza Strip will risk" the lives of the hostages.