IDF recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza Strip

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 20 de agosto, 2024

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Tuesday the deaths of six Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. The bodies of the six men were recovered in Khan Younis following an operation in the southern part of the Strip.

The hostages ,all elderly males, are Alex Dancyg, 75; Yagev Buchshtav, 35; Chaim Peri, 79; Yoram Metzger, 80; Nadav Popplewell, 51; and Avraham Munder, 78. The IDF had no prior intelligence indicating that Munder might be dead. They did fear for his condition, according to The Times of Israel.

The IDF did know that the five other hostages may have been killed prior to this operation to recover their bodies. Israel obtained indications pointing to the deaths of these hostages between June and July of this year. It is believed that all five died in Khan Younis in early 2024, although the causes are unknown.

According to the IDF, the operation to recover the bodies was made possible through painstaking intelligence work in collaboration with the Shabak. It was troops from the 98th Division, together with agents of the interior intelligence, Shin Beth, who penetrated a Hamas tunnel in the southern Strip and recovered the bodies.

The hostages, captured in the October 7 attacks against Israel, were all from kibbutz communities in the south of the country. Most from Nir Oz and more from Nirim.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. "The State of Israel will continue to do every effort to return all our hostages, both the living and the fallen," the Likud party leader said Tuesday.

Hezbollah launches 55 rockets at Israel

The Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah launched a salvo of rockets against Israeli territory between Monday and Tuesday, claiming that their targets were Israeli military bases in the northern region.

The projectiles landed in the northern Galilee region and the Golan Heights. According to the IDF, most of the shells were intercepted, while others landed in vacant areas without causing damage or casualties.

The terrorist group justified its rocket salvo as a response to Israel's air raid carried out this Monday in Lebanon. In that operation, the IDF eliminated Hussein Ali Hussein, a Hezbollah member specializing in offensive rocket and missile attacks.

Biden assures that Hamas is moving away from cease-fire talks

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Hamas is "distancing itself" from negotiations for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, although he insisted that an understanding "is still possible."

"It's still in play, but you can't predict," Biden said after participating in the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. "Israel says it can be resolved..... Hamas is now distancing itself."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt this Tuesday where he will continue his efforts to push for a truce in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken departed from Israel, where on Monday he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi at his summer palace in El Alamein city. After his visit to Egypt, he will head to Qatar, which along with the Egyptians mediates talks between Israel and Hamas to reach a truce after more than 10 months of war.

Blinken said Monday that Israel accepted the U.S. proposal and would talk to Egypt and Qatar to sound out Hamas' reaction.