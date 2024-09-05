Iraqi Parliament considers allowing child marriage as young as 9 years of age

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

Iraq's parliament is debating a proposal that could allow for child marriage, a move that has generated widespread concern among human rights advocates and Iraqi women. The legislation, which is under discussion, could allow marriages as young as 9 years old.

Details of the proposal

The debate in the Iraqi parliament centers on amendments that would give greater authority to religious courts in family matters, such as marriage. Currently, Iraqi law establishes 18 as the minimum age for marriage, although it allows exceptions for girls as young as 15 with parental consent and medical proof. The new legislation, however, would allow clerics to decide on the age of marriage based on their interpretation of Sharia (Islamic law).

Impact and reactions

Activists and human rights groups have strongly protested the measure, warning that it would return the country to archaic and harmful practices. Heba al-Dabbouni, a prominent activist, called the proposal a "disgrace" and a step backward that would take the country back to an archaic era. Al-Dabbouni and other critics argue that Parliament should focus its efforts on passing laws that raise societal standards, rather than allowing practices that have been widely condemned.

Sarah Sanbar, a researcher for Human Rights Watch in Iraq, noted that the changes prioritize husband preference over the rights of women and girls, arguing that the amendments do not benefit families in general, but primarily favor men. This perspective highlights the risk that the legislation will reinforce gender inequalities rather than protect women's basic rights.

Some religious leaders have also expressed their disagreement, arguing that the proposal would be harmful to girls and questioning the need for a change in the existing law.

Pressure from political and religious factions

The push for these changes is coming primarily from Shiite political factions and religious leaders who oppose what they see as Western cultural influences.

Future prospects.

As the Iraqi parliament continues to consider the proposal, the future of the child marriage law remains uncertain. Amendments have not yet been voted on due to the lack of a quorum in the last session, and discussions are still ongoing. The international community and local human rights groups continue to press for maintaining current protections and avoiding setbacks to the rights of women and girls in Iraq.