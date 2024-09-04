Iran lashes out at Australian ambassador for LGBT support

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de septiembre, 2024

Iran lashed out at Australian Ambassador Ian McConville after he made a post on Instagram that "promoted homosexuality," which is banned by the Islamist regime.

The content in question, which still remains on the Australian embassy's profile, includes a photo taken at the embassy in which McConville is seen wearing a purple bow tie, holding a box of cupcakes and a bouquet of flowers of the same color, mentioning "Wear Purple Day" and a direct reference to the LGBT community.

"Today, and every day, we’re dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves. Let's continue to champion diversity and inclusion for a brighter and more inclusive future."

Iran: 'It is insulting and contrary to Islamic tradition'

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Regional Department "strongly" condemned the post, adding that "the content published by the Australian embassy is insulting and contrary to Iranian and Islamic tradition, customs and culture," per the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The Islamist regime called McConville for consultations. He assured that at no time did he intend to offend Iran and its culture and laws.

The Islamist regime punishes homosexuals with penalties ranging from 100 lashes (in the case of lesbians) to capital punishment (in the case of both genders), being the only country that sentences in this way. Transgender people are recognized, provided they have undergone gender reassignment surgery.