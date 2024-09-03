A tyrannical Nicolás Maduro issues arrest warrant for President-elect Edmundo González

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 2 de septiembre, 2024

This Monday, a Venezuelan court issued an arrest warrant for Edmundo González Urrutia, the main rival of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections. The move, which comes amid growing allegations of electoral fraud and political repression, underscores the escalating crackdown against the opposition in the country.

The order was requested by prosecutor Luis Ernesto Dueñez Reyes, who charged Gonzalez Urrutia with several crimes, including an alleged takeover of governmental functions, forgery of a public document, incitement to defy the law, conspiracy, sabotage and illicit association.

Context of the electoral conflict

The investigation against González Urrutia is linked to the publication of a web page by the Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), the main opposition coalition. The PUD claims to have uploaded 83.5% of the electoral minutes obtained by witnesses and table members during the election. These minutes, which support the claim of fraud, have been disqualified by the Maduro regime as "false." Despite the official proclamation of Maduro as winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE), numerous countries have questioned the legitimacy of the process, and some support the claim that Gonzalez Urrutia won by a wide margin.

Reaction of the Public Prosecutor's Office

Upon the disclosure of these minutes, the Public Prosecutor's Office summoned González Urrutia for the crimes indicated, expanding the list of charges to include computer crimes. The Prosecutor's Office warned last Thursday that, in case González Urrutia did not present himself again, an arrest warrant would be issued due to the "danger of flight" they consider to be present.

González Urrutia's response

An a video on social media, González Urrutia criticized the actions of the Public Prosecutor's Office, stating that he is being subjected to an "interview" without clarifying the conditions and that he is being charged with crimes he has not committed. The opposition accused the attorney general of acting as a "political accuser," condemning beforehand and promoting a summons without the guarantees of independence and due process.

This latest move by the Maduro regime intensifies the repression against the opposition and broadens the political crisis in Venezuela, where allegations of fraud and lack of transparency continue to generate national and international concern.

Argentina's reaction to the arrest warrant

Argentina condemned the request for the arrest of González Urrutia, stating that it is an attempt by the Maduro regime to repress the opposition. In a statement, Argentina alerted the international community to the regime's increasing radicalization and its attempt to criminalize Venezuelan democratic leaders. In response, the country reaffirms its support for the Venezuelan people in their struggle for democracy and human rights.

U.S. prepares new sanctions against Venezuelan officials

The United States is in the process of imposing 15 new sanctions against Venezuelan officials. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Treasury Department plans to sanction members of the government, including electoral and intelligence authorities, for obstructing free and fair elections. The move follows protests and violent repression in Venezuela, and could include additional sanctions against regime financiers. In addition, the United States confiscated a plane associated with Maduro because of sanctions violations.