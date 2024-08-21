Two more bodies found in the wreck of the Bayesian yacht in Sicily

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

The bodies of two people were found Wednesday, out of the six who were missing since the wreck of the Bayesian superyacht which British tech tycoon Mike Lynch was on last Monday, a source close to rescue teams told AFP.

These two bodies bring the death toll to three, after a man was found dead near the wreck on Monday. Italian media sources Corriere della Sera said that the two bodies have not yet been identified, but that they are two men.

Hours before the waterspout occurred on Monday at dawn, a party was taking place on the Bayesian, the 56-meter-long British-flagged superyacht anchored 700 meters off the port of Porticello, east of Palermo, Sicily, and aboard which were 12 passengers and ten crew members.

Lynch, a wealthy businessman dubbed the "British Bill Gates", was with friends, associates and lawyers celebrating his acquittal in June in a U.S. fraud trial that could have cost him years in prison.

The ship sank within minutes and 15 people, including nine crew members, were rescued.

Still missing are Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of the board of Morgan Stanley International, along with his wife, and Chris Morvillo, a lawyer who defended Mike Lynch in his U.S. trial, along with his wife as well.