Washington says ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is closer than ever

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

John Kirby, communications advisor for the White House National Security Council, told the press Wednesday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is "close" to being achieved.

The official noted that Washington presented a “good proposal” and that both Jerusalem and the Palestinian terrorist group must accept it for it to be implemented. "We're closer than we've ever been," he added.

While he did not provide any timeline for reaching the agreement, he maintained that differences between the parties have narrowed.

Israel is demanding that Hamas release about 115 hostages held by the Islamist group in Gaza in exchange for the release of terrorists imprisoned in the Jewish state and a temporary ceasefire.

The agreement, which was proposed by President Joe Biden and approved by the United Nations, provides for an initial phase in which the most vulnerable hostages and prisoners are released along with the temporary ceasefire. In the meantime, the parties must commit to continuing negotiations for a lasting truce in which Israel releases more terrorists and Hamas releases more hostages.

Report: Proposal includes Iran and Hezbollah not attacking Israel as part of ceasefire deal



The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Western actors are trying to convince the parties involved in the Middle East conflict to accept a new proposal, which would include Iran and Hezbollah not attacking Israel in response to the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and of Hezbollah's No. 2 Fuad Shukr in Lebanon, as well as a ceasefire being implemented in Gaza.

According to the report, over the past few days, the proposal has been circulated among Western and Arab actors, and includes a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, a stable calm in the region, the release of hostages by Hamas and imprisoned terrorists by Israel, the expansion of humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, and the development of a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Report: Biden administration furious with Netanyahu after Haniyeh's killing in Iran



The Washington Post reported that the White House was surprised and infuriated by the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in the midst of negotiations for a deal between Israel and Hamas and while trying to calm tensions between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

While Israel has not taken responsibility for the operation in which Haniyeh was killed, U.S. officials indicated that the Israelis informed Washington shortly after the fact that the Jewish state was responsible for the elimination of the terrorist leader.

As indicated by The Washington Post, White House officials felt that the attack could delay the agreement, which they have been working on for months.

Despite the differences between Washington and Jerusalem, an official familiar with the details of the matter told The Washington Post that Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a clear message to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, stating that the Iranians will be "the biggest losers" if they choose to respond meaningfully to Haniyeh's killing and escalate the conflict, which could even lead to an all-out regional war.

On the other hand, Iranian officials informed their colleagues in the Arab world that the regime is determined to respond, although it will do so in a "very calculated" manner.