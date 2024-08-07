Seven people arrested in Paris for riding a bus displaying the message, 'Stop attacks on Christians'

Police next to the bus that says "stop the attack on Christians". Twitter - @CitizenGo

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de agosto, 2024

Six Christians, members of the organization CitizenGo, were arrested while riding in a bus on the streets of Paris expressing their rejection of the parody and mockery of the Last Supper and the anti-Christian message at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

CitizenGo, which describes itself as "community of active citizens who work together ... to defend and promote life, family, and liberty," had organized a bus tour through the French capital to show its rejection of the event. On the body of the bus was emblazoned the message: "STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS," accompanied by images of the ceremony.

The organization posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account that "six of our team members were forced to spend the night in jail for simply denouncing the mockery of Christians."

Three women detained and forced to strip naked

Three of the six detainees were women who "were forced to undress so they could be searched for drugs." Following this, the Christians were "put into prison without food and water." There was reportedly a seventh person arrested, reportedly the bus driver.

A lawyer confirmed to the organization that the use of the bus was not illegal. According to the group, the lawyer noted, "It appears impossible to constitute the crime of failing to communicate a protest because there is no protest in the presence of one unique vehicle. The prosecutor pushed the law to its limits to stop the bus and limit their free speech. Moreover, the procedure was irregular."

CitizenGo called the action "anti-Christian political and ideological persecution." They also revealed that after the arrest, the police took the bus out of the city.

The Paris prosecutor's office explained in a statement that it decided to terminate the arrest and file the proceedings as the motive for the arrests was not precisely specified.