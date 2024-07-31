G7 demands transparency in the Venezuelan elections and that voting records be published

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

The G7 Foreign Ministers (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America) and the high representative of the E.U., issued a statement regarding the situation in Venezuela. They demanded that all the voting records be published and that the result reflect the will of Venezuelan.

"Independent domestic and international observers’ reports have raised serious concerns about the announced results of Venezuela’s Presidential elections and about the way the electoral process was conducted, especially regarding the irregularities and lack of transparency in the final tabulation of the votes. It is of paramount importance that the result reflects the will of the Venezuelan people," the statement said.

"We call on relevant representatives to publish the detailed electoral results in full transparency and we ask electoral representatives to immediately share all information with the opposition and independent observers," the government representatives added.

The G7 statement came just hours after the Organization of American States published a report in which it claimed there were several irregularities in the electoral process and concluded that, according to its electoral experts, it would not recognize the results issued by Venezuela's National Electoral Council proclaiming Maduro as president. The Venezuelan regime has declined to show the voting tallies, while the opposition demonstrated with at least 70% of the votes that Gonzalez Urrutia was the winner overwhelmingly, with more than 60% support.