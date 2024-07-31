Russia and China condemn Haniyeh's assassination as Iran announces "harsh punishment" for Israel

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 31 de julio, 2024

The death of Ismail Haniya in Tehran has raised a wave of criticism in the international community, especially among allies of the terrorist group Hamas. China and Russia condemned the attack immediately and showed their concern for its consequences on the precarious stability of the Middle East. A justified fear after Ayatollah Khameini pointed out that from Iran "we consider it our duty to avenge their blood" and announced a "harsh punishment" against Israel, despite the fact that the latter has not confirmed responsibility for the operation.

In statements to the official agency of the Ayatollahs' regime IRNA, Jameini launched a serious threat that leaves the stability of the area on the wire: "With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for a harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood, as he was martyred on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

In a statement on the X social network, Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, lamented the death of Haniya in "a cowardly action" for which "the bond between the two proud nations of Iran and Palestine will be stronger than before." The leader further warned that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor, and make the terrorist invaders repent."

"Today, beloved Iran mourns for the one who shares sorrows and joys, the constant and proud companion of the path of resistance, the brave leader of the Palestinian resistance, the martyr of Al-Quds, Haj Ismail Haniyeh. Yesterday I raised his victorious hand and today I have to bury him on my shoulders. Witnessing is the art of the men of God. The bond between the two proud nations of Iran and Palestine will be stronger than before, and the path of resistance and defense of the oppressed will be followed stronger than ever. The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor, and make the terrorist invaders repent for their cowardly action. 'Verily, Allah is the Most Merciful and Vengeful.'"

The Kremlin calls Haniya's death "a political assassination"

For their part, Russia and China expressed both condemnation of the assassination and fear of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. From Beijing, a foreign spokesman, Lin Jian noted: "We are very concerned about this incident, we strongly oppose and condemn this assassination." The Kremlin, through the mouth of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, called it "a totally unacceptable political assassinationwhich will provoke a new escalation of tensions."

Also Qatar, the country where Haniya resided and one of the most involved in the mediation to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas, condemned the assassination of the Hamas leader, which it described as a "heinous crime" and showed its concern for the consequences. In a statement, the foreign ministry noted that this act "could plunge the region into chaos and undermine the chances for peace."

Erdogan calls for unity of Muslim countries and creation of a Palestinian state

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently threatened to invade Israel, expressed his revulsion on X: "I strongly condemn the treacherous assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran." The Turkish leader, moreover, called for the unity of Muslim countries so that "the terror inflicted by Israel on our geography, especially the oppression and genocide in Gaza, will definitely come to an end, and our region and our world will find peace."

Proxies of Iran such as the Houthi rebelsof Yemen or Hizbullahalso lamented the assassination. In the case of the Lebanese terrorist group, which just hours earlier had lost its military leader in an Israeli attack in Beirut, they warned of the danger these actions pose to peace in the Middle East. Also joining in the condemnations were the Taliban of Afghanistan and the Syrian government.