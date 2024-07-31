Israel kills top Hezbollah commander in Beirut who brutally attacked a children's soccer field

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the death of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, one of the terrorist group's top commanders involved in numerous attacks against Israel and the 1983 bombing of U.S. Marines in Beirut.

Death of Fuad Shukr in South Beirut

The Israeli attack that resulted in Shukr's death took place on Tuesday in south Beirut, specifically in an apartment building in the suburb of Dahieh. This action comes against a backdrop of growing regional tension, following a recent rocket attack by Hezbollah last Saturday on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, whichleft a tragic toll of 12 children dead.

A senior Israeli official commented that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had been in contact with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to coordinate an appropriate response. The official stressed that the goal was to send a clear message: to avoid a wider war. The current situation remains in the hands of Hezbollah, and the IDF is assessing its options while remaining on alert for possible retaliation.

The Israeli attack occurred amid intense international diplomacy aimed at avoiding further escalation of the conflict. Israeli and Lebanese officials faced pressure from Western countries to exercise restraint, while several airlines, including Lufthansa, canceled flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv. U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel reaffirmed the U.S. support for Israel, while stressing the importance of avoiding escalation.

Who was Fuad Shukr?

Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, joined Hezbollah in 1985 and held the position of senior adviser to the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, at the time of his death. Shukr was wanted by the U.S. government for his role in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, which resulted in the deaths of 241 U.S. Marines. In addition, Shukr was the head of Hezbollah's Strategic Unit and was in charge of handling advanced weaponry, including precision-guided missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"He was responsible for force build-up, planning, and execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF statement said.