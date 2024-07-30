Israel conducts air strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces carried out an airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday. According to initial reports, the strike hit Dahieh Janoubye, a southern suburb of Beirut.

The target of the IDF airstrike was a senior commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah. According to initial reports, it was Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, a senior advisor to the terrorist group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The IDF has not yet confirmed this identity.

It is unknown whether the attack succeeded in eliminating the terrorist group's commander. This important member of the Hezbollah group was one of the people responsible for the attack that killed 12 minors in the Israeli Druze town of Majdal Shams last Saturday.

As seen in the first images provided by AFP of what happened, an Israeli missile struck an eight-story building in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital.

Shortly after the attack was reported and confirmed by the IDF, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote a brief message on social media claiming that "Hezbollah crossed the red line."

Last Sunday, the Israeli Council of Ministers gave the green light to Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu and Gallant to decide on what time and manner should be used to respond for the Hezbollah attack in Majdal Shams.

These clashes are the latest in an escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which gained in intensity since the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. Tuesday's bombing south of the Lebanese capital is the northernmost the IDF has carried out in the neighboring country.

It is not the first on Lebanese national territory. Previously, IDF strikes focused on southern Lebanon, where the Hezbollah group is based.