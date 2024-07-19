U.K. in turmoil after a wave of riots in Leeds

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 19 de julio, 2024

The British city of Leeds is the prey of a violent popular riot that broke out this Thursday and spread into Friday. Several vehicles and public transport were set on fireand police clashed with groups of individuals in the streets in an attempt to restore order.

The incidents have been concentrated in an area of the city known as Harehills. While police authoritieshave not confirmed this, local media reports suggest that the rioting began after a police action.

According to The Telegraph, West Yorkshire Police, the area of which Leeds is a part, intervened at a family home on the orders of social services for an alleged case of domestic violence. Videos circulating on social networks show police officers entering a home and separating a woman from a minor.

Harehills neighbors speak to the media The British media gave voice to several of the neighbors of Harehills, the area where the riots originated on Thursday. According to the versions of the inhabitants, the problems with the social services began when two underage brothers fought and the family took the child to the hospital.



Once at the medical center, the health workers would have reported the incident to social services. After an investigation on the family, the social services would have separated the four minors from their parents' family. The police were involved in the operation;

West Yorkshire Police have not confirmed this and have asked not to speculate about the areas that have led "a criminal minority" to cause strong riots in the British city. However, theories explaining the outbreak of violence are multiplying in media and social networks.

Despite images of violence showing how a double-decker bus and a number of vehicles are set on fire, local authorities claim there are no injuries in the riots. There is a fair amount of property damage which West Yorkshire Police promise to "investigate thoroughly by detectives from Leeds CID and the force's Homicide and Major Investigations Team." Some footage shows civilian individuals going so far as to attack and completely overturn police vehicles.

It is the first law and order incident of the recently named new Labour government. Heading the Home Secretary is Yvette Cooper, who has been in office just over two weeks. Through the social network X she pronounced herself on the events in Leeds, "I am appalled by the appalling scenes and attacks on police vehicles and public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society."

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin urged people using disorder in Leeds to "inflame community tensions" to "think again".