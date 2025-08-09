The four astronauts of the Crew-10 mission successfully returned to Earth after 148 days in orbit

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de agosto, 2025

Four astronauts who were part of NASA's Crew-10 mission and SpaceXreturned safely to Earth Saturday morning after spending more than four months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) with a splashdown off the coast of San Diego, California. In a release, NASA detailed that the Dragon spacecraft, on which the astronauts were aboard, successfully achieved splashdown in the Pacific Ocean 17 hours after the crew's departure, after completing several "orbital descent maneuvers" before re-entering the atmosphere.

The Crew-10 mission, which launched March 14 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, spent a total of 148 days in orbit, during which the team contributed to various experiments aimed at furthering human space exploration and improving life on the planet, including new technologies for long-duration missions and even numerous types of studies on the effects of microgravity on human health.

The mission consisted of NASA astronauts Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain, Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, about whom NASA reported thatthey were in good health after respective recovery operations. Both SpaceX and NASAstreamed the spacecraft's splashdown live on the new X TV app.

During a farewell ceremony at the ISS last Tuesday, Ayers commented that "We got to accomplish a lot of really amazing operational things." Likewise, the astronaut added that "We got to see some amazing views, and we have had some really big belly laughs and a wonderful time together. I think that [we're] leaving with a heart full of gratitude, and [we're] excited to see where the International Space Station goes after we get home."