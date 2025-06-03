"We are vulnerable": Expert Evan Ellis tells Voz News that the Boulder terrorist attacks could be repeated

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed War College Strategic Studies Institute professor Evan Ellis about the terrorist attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado, in which an illegal immigrant from Egypt threw improvised explosives at a group of pro-Israel protesters who were peacefully demonstrating to call for the release of the remaining hostages held hostage by the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

Asked how likely a repeat of such attacks is, Ellis commented, "We really are vulnerable in a number of ways. One, we have an open society and these types of events coupled with the lack of government control is a vulnerability [...] One factor that is quite important is the rise of extremism, extremism by the left and the right."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.