"There was no one in charge": A security expert detailed in Voz News the mistakes made by the police during the Uvalde massacre

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 23 de mayo, 2025

On Voz News, Executive Producer Karina Yapor interviewed Dynamic Integrated Security's Chief Operating Officer Zeev Fragachan on thethird anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, which represented one of the biggest tragedies the United States in recent years. In that incident, 19 students and two female teachers lost their lives, marking a turning point in the lives of the victims.

"In Uvalde, unfortunatelywe saw 19 police officers who did not have the necessary training, who were not willing to go in, and many of them themselves said that there was no one giving instructions and there was no one in charge," commented Fragachán, who, when asked what to do once in the middle of a shooting, stressed that the most efficient thing to do is: "barricade the door, close it, close the curtain and then move all the children and staff to a corner away from the door."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.