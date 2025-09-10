Apple launches iPhone 17 and innovates with ultralight iPhone Air model

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de septiembre, 2025

Apple presented the iPhone 17 and its different variants, including the novel iPhone Air, an ultralight model created by the technology giant to revolutionize the market and boost its sales in the telephone sector.

At an event held at its Cupertino (California) headquarters, Apple officially unveiled the design of its new phone lineup, with the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone Air. The new features range from hardware changes -camera, screen...- to software -operating system, performance and greater adaptation to artificial intelligence, among others-. It also brings with it new accessories.

"iPhone 17 is a big upgrade with powerful features that make iPhone even more useful in your day-to-day life. iPhone 17 is a fantastic choice for customers looking for the latest features and the confidence in knowing their iPhone is built to last," explained Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing, via a communiqué.

As for pricing and availability, the iPhone 17 will be available for purchase starting at $799 from September 12. For its part, the iPhone Pro will be worth at least $1,099 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, $1,199.

iPhone Air: so thin that "you have to hold it to believe it's real"

The big news of Apple's presentation was the iPhone Air. The Cupertino company has decided to focus its efforts on innovating and developing a new cell phone that is light and takes up as little space as possible -5.6 millimeters thick- for those who claim to have a device with these features.

Apple believes that, with the iPhone Air, they will be able to satisfy this demand, since they define their new device as an "incredibly thin and light" model.

"The all-new iPhone Air is so powerful, yet impossibly thin and light, that you really have to hold it to believe it’s real," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "iPhone Air is a brand-new member of the iPhone family that delivers advanced features; all in a breakthrough design that feels like you’re holding the future." Its starting price is $999.

AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Series 11

On the sidelines of the new iPhone lineup, Apple also unveiled the AirPods Pro 3, with improved noise cancellation and real-time translation features, and the Apple Watch Series 11, which includes 5G connectivity, longer battery life and heart health tracking features, still pending approval.