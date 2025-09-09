White House announces new AI Education initiative, the Presidential AI Challenge

A person looks at applications with artificial intelligence systems on the screen of his cell phone. AFP

Published by Esther Wickham | The Center Square 9 de septiembre, 2025

The White House announced the Presidential AI Challenge, a new initiative to unite innovation and education.

Launched on Aug. 26, the initiative is a project that encourages K-12 youths, educators and mentors to solve real-world problems in their communities using artificial intelligence solutions. It provides an opportunity to showcase their solutions at a national level.

“We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare children in America,” said First Lady Melania Trump during a meeting of the White House task force on AI Education. “We must ensure America’s talent — our workforce — is prepared to sustain AI’s progress, and the Presidential AI Challenge is our first major step to galvanize America’s parents, educators and students with this mission.”

Bringing AI into classrooms and communities in a creative way

Students who register and participate in the program will study and develop projects that use AI tools. Teachers will also focus on using AI technology in the classroom.

The Trump administration's goal is to bring AI into classrooms and communities in a creative way.

“Our goal is to empower states and schools to begin exploring AI integration in a way that works best for their communities,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said during the meeting. “Ed is fully aligned with the Presidential AI Challenge, and is encouraging students and educators to explore AI technologies with curiosity and with creativity. It's not one of those things to be afraid of. Let's embrace it.”

National champions will receive $10,000 along with other prizes

The program will provide toolkits, webinars, and a Guidebook to further advance participants' AI literacy.

“We are here today to talk about our future in the most real sense imaginable: how America's children can be prepared to build our country tomorrow with the cutting-edge tools of today," White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said at the meeting.

Registration for the challenge opened on Aug. 26. National champions will receive $10,000 along with other prizes.

