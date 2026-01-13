Steelers fall to Texans with Rodgers' future up in the air

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de enero, 2026

The Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 on Monday to close out the football league's wild-card round (NFL), in what may have been the final game of Aaron Rodger's career.

The 42-year-old Pittsburgh quarterback has not clarified at this time whether he intends to extend his NFL career or head into retirement.

The four-time MVP (Most Valuable Player) is now out of contract after his first season with the Steelers, whom he failed to guide to their first playoff win since 2017.

On a dismal night in front of his home crowd, Rodgers was manhandled by the Texans' powerful defense, getting sacked four times and held to just 146 passing yards.

Houston's defensive wall bailed out quarterback CJ Stroud, who, entire season without interceptions, threw as many as three in a game that was far closer than the final score suggests.

The Texans, who were favored despite playing as visitors, went into the final quarter with a slim 7-6 lead.

After a 51-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn, the decisive play for Houston came when Will Anderson Jr. broke through Pittsburgh’s line and brought down Rodgers.

Sheldon Rankins got the loose ball and ran 33 yards for a touchdown that left the home team with little chance.