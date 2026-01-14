SGA puts Thunder back on winning track

Published by Israel Duro 14 de enero, 2026

After three painful losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back Tuesday with a 119-98 win over Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs, led by 34 points from their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA). The night also left a new showcase by LeBron James, who came close to a triple-double to lead the Lakers to a win over the Hawks.

After a blazing start to the season, with 24 wins and one loss, the Thunder were stopped cold in December in front of their home crowd by the Spurs in the semifinals of the NBA Cup. Two more losses in December at the hands of Wembanyama's team confirmed that the reigning NBA champions could be in serious trouble in the playoffs against San Antonio.

This Tuesday, again on their home court, the Thunder found for the first time the formula to overcome the Spurs in a matchup that the hosts tilted in their favor in the third quarter. The recipe, of course, had Gilgeous-Alexander as the main ingredient. The reigning league MVP led the Western Conference leaders to victory with 34 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks.

Wemby' reaches 500 blocks in the NBA

Wemby was below his usual performances as he finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds, plus 1 block with which he reached the 500 mark in his promising career.

At 22 years and nine days old, the center became the second youngest player to reach 500 blocks, second only to Josh Smith, who did it at 21 years and 88 days.

Wembanyama, who is 2.24 meters tall, is also the fourth-fastest player to reach 500 blocks, in a total of 143 games played. In that record he is surpassed only by Manute Bol (121 games), David Robinson(124) and Mark Eaton (136).

LeBron, a relentless performance

In his second straight night of action for the first time this season, LeBron James came close to his first triple-double of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Atlanta Hawks 141-116.

At 41 years old, and dealing with several physical problems, James had not played two games in a row so far this season, but on Tuesday he wanted to make up for the previous day's tough loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Despite the lack of rest, LeBron delivered his best performance of the season 31 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes of play. With three minutes to go, and with the game decided for the Lakers, the forward wrapped up his showcase when he was replaced by his son, Bronny.

"We didn't expect him to be able to play today," coach JJ Redick said of LeBron. "But he's always going to try his best to play in his 23rd season (in the NBA). His competitive toughness is extraordinary."

For his part Luka Doncic, who was also doubtful due to groin discomfort, scored 27 points and 12 assists and was the chief architect of the blazing Angelinas first half. The home team, at last inspired from the three-point line (19 made out of 34 attempts), scored 81 points before halftime, the most for any half this season.

A Wolves full of losses abused by Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 139-106 despite the absence of their leader, Anthony Edwards, and Rudy Gobert.

The guard was held out because of issues with his right foot, while the French center served a one-game suspension for accumulating flagrant fouls this season.

Without its key players in offense and defense, Minnesota started the game at full speed and went into halftime with an unassailable 76-45 lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points for Milwaukee, which remains out of playoff contention.