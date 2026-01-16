NBA: Klay Thompson becomes fourth-best 3-point shooter in history

Published by Israel Duro 16 de enero, 2026

Veteran Klay Thompson moved up one more rung on the list of the best 3-point shooters in history by surpassing Damian Lillard for fourth place in the Mavericks' 144-122 win over the Jazz. The Dallas sharpshooter reached 2,809, surpassing Lillard's 2,804 on a night when a new-look Victor Wembanyama shredded the Bucks and the Lakers recorded their fourth loss in five games.

Thompson, winner of four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, still trails Ray Allen (2,973), James Harden (3,293) and leader Stephen Curry in those rankings. Lillard, injured for the entire season, also won't be able to compete for the time being against Thompson to regain the fourth spot.

Thompson's former partner in the golden era of Warriors, Curry, is a world away from his rivals. The point guard began the day with 4,201 3-pointers in his career and added another four in Thursday's 126-113 win over the New York Knicks, in which he scored 27 points.

Six 3-pointers against the Jazz

Thompson, 35, had a bright spot Thursday amidst his current gray period in Dallas, where he has been relegated to the bench for months. He overtook Lillard with the second of his six 3-pointers of the game against the Jazz and ultimately finished with 26 points.

The shooting guard nailed a corner 3 toward the end of the first quarter and celebrated by raising his arms to the stands. "It's pretty special any time you can make an imprint on the game and be up there with greats like Dame (Lillard), Ray, Steph, James and Reggie (Miller)," Thompson said in remarks picked up by AFP.

Wembanyama debuts new look, but doesn't slow down

Debuting a new look, Victor Wembanyama dominated his battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the San Antonio Spurs' 119-101 win over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Wembanyama's new look, with his head completely shaved, led the Spurs to a resounding win against Antetokounmpo's Bucks, who remain out of the Playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

The French giant and teammate Keldon Johnson impulsively decided to shave their heads after losing Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with whom they have a fierce rivalry this season.

Giannis' farewell with the Bucks nearing closer?

Wembanyama only needed 22 minutes of play against Milwaukee to score 22 points and 10 rebounds, while nailing 5 of the 6 3-pointers he attempted. Antetokounmpo also wasted no time on the court, scoring 21 points in 22 minutes, but no other member of the Bucks' starting five reached double figures in scoring.

Milwaukee, with three straight losses, is in 11th place in the East, two wins out of the playoff picture. The mood around the Bucks is one of enormous pessimism, which may push them to make a move before the trade deadline, either looking for reinforcements or facing the painful departure of Antetokounmpo that they have been resisting for years.

LaMelo destroys the Lakers

In Los Angeles, the Lakers conceded their fourth loss in their last five games, this time to the Charlotte Hornets, 135-117.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James once again carried the Los Angeles offense, scoring 39 and 29 points, respectively, but their defense came apart against a team that is currently out of the Playoff picture in the East.

The Lakers fell beding 34-16 in the second quarter and, although they got within 6 points after that, they ended up paying for their inability to slow down Charlotte's offense.

LaMelo Ball scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half, in addition to converting on a total of 9 3-pointers, with no defensive adjustments by J.J. Redick serving to slow down the talented point guard.