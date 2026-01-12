Edwards towers over Wembanyama in Timberwolves' comeback win

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de enero, 2026

With a game-winning basket in front of the giant Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards commanded the Minnesota Timberwolves' 104-103 win Sunday over the San Antonio Spurs, who squandered a 19-point lead.

Here are the main highlights from a 10-game day in the North American basketball league.

Wemby returns to the lineup

In front of their home crowd in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves confirmed their good form Sunday with a valuable win against San Antonio, second-place in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Wolves, fourth in the division, 1.5 wins behind the Spurs, did not surrender when the visitors led by 19 points midway through the third quarter (69-50).

Wembanyama, who starred in the first half with 16 points, was back in the starting five after a week on the bench due to physical problems.

The mobility and wingspan of the French phenom, who finished with 29 points and 7 rebounds, proved unapproachable for compatriot Rudy Gobert (2 points) until several Minnesota defensive adjustments were made.

In the final quarter Julius Randle (15) managed to contain Wemby and the Texans offense struggled to convert justs 5 of 20 shots from the field in that period.

Edwards did not waste the opportunity and turned the score around with nine points in the final five minutes.

On the decisive play, the guard made Wembanyama dance with his dribble, got past the center and banked in the basket that set the final score with 16 seconds left.

Minnesota has four wins in its last five games, while San Antonio is 2-3 in the same span.

OKC gets back on track

With the loss in Minneapolis, the Spurs fell 5.5 wins behind the leading Thunder, whom they will visit on Tuesday.

In their Sunday turn, Oklahoma City outlasted the Miami Heat 124-112 in a balmy win after a week of grueling victories and unpredictable defeats.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 29 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, starred in the 13-0 run that paved the way for the home team's third-quarter victory.

For Miami, Mexican-American Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 5 points, dished out 3 assists and lost 5 turnovers in 20 minutes as a substitute.