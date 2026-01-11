Rams, Bears advance in NFL playoff opener

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de enero, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs after beating the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, respectively, on Saturday in the postseason opener.

With Matthew Stafford throwing for 304 yards and three touchdowns, the Rams came from behind 34-31 in a long-suffering contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Despite a hand injury that appeared to severely affect his throwing, the 37-year-old quarterback threw a game-saving touchdown in the final minute, helping the Rams' avert an upset and advance to the NFC divisional round.

He did so by providing an accurate 19-yard pass to tight end Colby Parkinson, who with 38 seconds on the clock secured the ovoid and spun with just enough time and space, glued to the sideline, to seal the comeback.

The Rams put an end to the return of the Panthers to the postseason after an eight-year absence.

The game also set the stage for a breakout performance by 24-year-old quarterback Bryce Young, solidifying his future with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

Young shows his cards

Young, selected by Carolina with the first pick in the 2023 draft, threw for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his playoff debut, which his team entered with an 8-9 record.

The hosts rallied after being down by 14 points early in the second quarter and took the lead with 2:39 minutes to play, but ultimately could not reach a field goal to extend the game.

The receivers' quarter was dominated by Puka Nacua with 111 yards and a touchdown for the Rams, while Jalen Coker totaled 134 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers.

Past the wild-card round, the Rams will tentatively collide with the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round next week.

The Rams are among the favorites for this year's Super Bowl, which will be played in California, at the home of their NFC rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers will face the defending champions, Philadelphia Eagles, in another wild-card game on Sunday.

Bears bounce back with historic comeback

In the day's closer, the Bears were able to rally after being down by 18 points (21-3) at halftime and put away a battling Green Bay.

Their win at Soldier Field in Chicago was their first in 15 years at this venue and the biggest comeback in the playoffs.

Caleb Williams showed himself to be an elite quarterback throwing for 361 yards, two touchdowns and rebounding from two interceptions.