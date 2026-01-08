NBA: SGA rescues Thunder, Spurs topple LeBron-less Lakers

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de enero, 2026

With 46 points and a providential basket, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) on Wednesday saved the Oklahoma City Thunder from another humiliating defeat, while Luka Doncic failed to prevent the fall of a Lakers orphaned by LeBron James in San Antonio.

These are the main storylines from a 12-game day of the NBA that also saw the first major market movement with reports of Trae Young's trade to the Washington Wizards.

OKC avoids another embarrassment

In Oklahoma City, a buzzer-beater shot by Gilgeous-Alexander spared the reigning champions from another improbable defeat.

The reigning NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player) scored an off-balance layup that forced overtime against the Utah Jazz, whom Oklahoma City eventually defeated 129-125.

The Canadian point guard needed to score 46 points for the Western Conference leaders not to fall for the third straight night, after losses to other theoretically inferior opponents, the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.

The Utah Jazz, third from the bottom in the West, were on the verge of a sweet win on the Thunder’s court when Lauri Markkanen (29 points) grabbed an offensive rebound under the basket and scored in midair to put them ahead 114-112 with just two seconds left—all the time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed to force overtime.

Doncic fights alone in San Antonio

In San Antonio, the Spurs exploited the loss of LeBron James to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-91.

James, who played 33 minutes in a win Tuesday at New Orleans, was rested to treat sciatica and joint problems in his left foot.

Without the 41-year-old forward and Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic multiplied on offense to complete a triple double of 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

At halftime, the Slovenian already had 22 points to 21 for the rest of his teammates.

The Spurs, who had lost the day before to the Grizzlies, secured a win that keeps them in second place in the West without putting too much strain on Victor Wembanyama, recently returned from injury.

The French phenom signed 16 points, 14 rebounds and 4 blocks in 26 minutes off the bench.

The 27 points of fellow reserve Keldon Johnson, on a series of 11-13 shooting, compensated for San Antonio's inadequacy from long distance, with only 4 three-pointers made out of 25 attempts (16%).

Knicks stop their fall

The New York Knicks ended a streak of four straight losses by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 123-111 at home.

The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson (26 points), were forced to react to avoid giving up more ground to the East-leading Detroit Pistons, who defeated the Chicago Bulls 108-93 without their leader, Cade Cunningham.

New York did snatch second place in the East from the Boston Celtics, who fell 114-110 to the Denver Nuggets.

Trae gets the start in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks frontcourt experienced an unusual scene Wednesday when the injured Trae Young walked off the bench to the locker room.

Minutes earlier, U.S. media had advanced that the point guard, the face of the franchise since 2018, had just been traded to the Washington Wizards.